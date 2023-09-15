Advertise With Us
Deputies want to speak with Bradenton man about open homicide case

Domingo Corte z
Domingo Corte z(Bradenton Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to speak to a Bradenton man in connection with an open case.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are attempting to locate Domingo Cortez, 25, of Bradenton to talk to him about an active homicide investigation.

Four teenagers were arrested last year for their involvement in the shooting death of a 15-year-old male on Nov. 24, 2022, in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton. Detectives now have reason to believe Cortez has additional knowledge about the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Domingo Cortez is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chuck Butler at (941) 747-3011 ext. 2551.

