City of Sarasota seeking artists for new public roster

City of Sarasota
City of Sarasota(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Artist applications are now being accepted for the City of Sarasota’s first-ever Public Art Roster.

This new roster seeks to pre-qualify artists for consideration for Public Art funded initiatives during 2024-26 and will also provide tools to launch new strategies and goals for citywide art projects.

Artists can apply here.

The roster is open to individual artists, artist teams, and artist collectives.  Applications will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

