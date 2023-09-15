Bradenton man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man faces a host of charges including attempted murder after he allegedly shot two people in a bar Sept. 12 during an argument, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to the Oneco Rose Bar on Cortez Road shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of the shooting of two patrons inside the bar.

Deputies found one person inside the bar with a bullet wound and were told the shooter left before they arrived.

After taking the first victim to a hospital, authorities found the second victim, who had left the bar on their own, at the same hospital. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Detectives collected evidence and were told that 20-year-old Devin Waiters had been arguing with one of the victim before Waiters allegedly fired multiple shots inside the bar. The second victim was a bystander who was hit twice in the melee, deputies say.

Waiters was arrested that night on several unrelated warrants, including using someone else’s credit card, grand theft of an automobile, possessing a firearm by someone under the age of 24, aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana, deputies say.

Further investigation of the bar incident led to the charge of attempted murder. More charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.