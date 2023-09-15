Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes

Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you own an electric bike, there’s a recall you should know about.

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.

Lectric eBikes said the bike’s mechanical disk brake calipers can cause riders to lose control. It’s a crash and injury hazard.

So far, there have been four reports of riders losing brake power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

The following Lectric models purchased between November of last year and May of this year are included in the recall:

  • XP 3.0
  • XP 3.0 Long-Range
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long-Range

The bike’s model name is printed on the rear rack.

The company advises riders of the recalled bikes to stop using the bikes. Go to the company’s website to get a free repair kit.

Lectric eBikes is also contacting consumers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

Most Read

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Parrish Fire responded to a house fire
Home destroyed in Parrish fire
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton attends his impeachment trial in the Senate...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County eyeing changes to EMS fees
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer