Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reports record traffic for August

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting a 10% increase in total passenger numbers as summer travel winds down.

In August 2023, 261,091 passengers traveled through SRQ. The airport reports that is an increase of 10% as compared to August 2022 despite the impact of  Hurricane Idalia, which shut down air service for a couple days in August.

Passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date totaled 2,973,800, a 14% increase over the first 8 months of 2022.

”As the summer travel season draws to a close, the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is thrilled to have reported an overall increase in total passengers for each summer month. The positive trajectory of passenger traffic at SRQ is expected to continue well into the fall season with the addition of new and returning flight services,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Some new and returning routes are also coming to SRQ:

November 2, 2023  Philadelphia/Wilmington, DE (ILG) – Avelo Airlines

October 31, 2023    Toronto, Canada (YYZ) – Air Canada

December 21, 2023   Cleveland, OH (CLE) – Frontier Airlines

Air Force One Pilot shares 9/11 experience