Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Rescue dog rescued from waterfall

Take a Look at This: Rescue dog needs rescuing from a waterfall, and a man swims the Hudson. CNN, KCNC, LEWIS PUGH FOUNDATION, WELLESLEY PD, LOCKWOOD FOUNDATION
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CNN) - A rescue dog was rescued from a waterfall in a raging river in Massachusetts.

Wellesley police were searching for a dog reported missing when they learned firefighters nearby had found the animal.

The rescue dog, named Maggie, was trapped on rocks in the churning Charles River.

Maggie had already gone over at least one waterfall, and she slipped back in the river during the attempted rescue and got pulled downstream.

Then she jumped to safety only to fall back in again and get trapped in a spillway, where she was finally rescued and reunited with her owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Englewood pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County,...
Pedestrian killed on South Access Road in Englewood
Lido Beach Casino
Discovering the Lido Beach Casino on the Suncoast
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: All lanes of S. Tamiami Trail reopened following a gas leak
Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate

Latest News

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, listen to defense and...
Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case