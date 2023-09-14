Repairs underway on South Jetty Beach

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been over two weeks since Hurricane Idalia first started impacting the Suncoast, and there are still lots of businesses that haven’t been able to open back up, including Jetty Jacks in front of South Jetty Beach in Venice.

“Being closed is hard for everybody, but particularly with our employees, one day waking up and being out of a job is not easy,” says Jetty Jacks owner Chris Johnson.

The refreshment deck had to close because of the damage done to the parking lot during Hurricane Idalia. It’s a location that many people are eagerly waiting to get back to, and that got its first load of material on Wednesday to start repairs to the lot.

“We’re hoping to have this parking lot reopened by late next week. The walkway on the jetty will be closed because there are some boulders that shifted and some additional hazards that require some additional work,” says Venice’s assistant city manager James Clinch.

But in the meantime, Johnson is grateful for the encouragement he has been getting, saying, “To see the support that people are giving us online and have my phone ringing off the hook and people being concerned about us, it is a wonderful feeling.”

