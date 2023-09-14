Police in North Port investigating shooting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Police say that shooting happened at the Circle K at 1085 on Grand Venture Drive. Investigation has revealed that multiple shots were fired and several people were involved.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The vehicles involved have been recovered.

Police currently believe this was an isolated incident and not random. There are no other details available at this time.

