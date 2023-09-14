Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Police in North Port investigating shooting

Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port
Shots fired at a Circle K in North Port(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Police say that shooting happened at the Circle K at 1085 on Grand Venture Drive. Investigation has revealed that multiple shots were fired and several people were involved.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The vehicles involved have been recovered.

Police currently believe this was an isolated incident and not random. There are no other details available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Englewood pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County,...
Pedestrian killed on South Access Road in Englewood
Lido Beach Casino
Discovering the Lido Beach Casino on the Suncoast
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: All lanes of S. Tamiami Trail reopened following a gas leak
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
Get well, Liberty!
Bradenton Police Department K9 recovering from snake bite

Latest News

Hurricane and tropical storm watches up for the northeast United States
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sunny skies today as weekend changes triple our rain chances
City of Venice building permit fee refunds to be mailed out next week
Parrish Fire responded to a house fire
Home destroyed in Parrish fire
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reports record traffic for August