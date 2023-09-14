Advertise With Us
Manatee High School to host Military Appreciation Night in honor of late Bradenton Police Sergeant

Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens has died of cancer.
Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens has died of cancer.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee High School will host a Military Appreciation Night this Friday in honor of the school’s connection to a late Bradenton Police Sergeant.

The event will honor Veteran and BPD Sergeant Lee Cosens, who passed away earlier this year from cancer. Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army veteran, worked for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective. He served in the Army from 2007 – 2012 including a tour in Kandahar, Afghanistan from 2009 – 2010.

Sgt. Cosens’ wife is a teacher in the Manatee County School District.

MHS will collect donations at the game to help with future educational expenses for Lee’s daughters.

