Manatee High School to host Military Appreciation Night in honor of late Bradenton Police Sergeant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee High School will host a Military Appreciation Night this Friday in honor of the school’s connection to a late Bradenton Police Sergeant.

The event will honor Veteran and BPD Sergeant Lee Cosens, who passed away earlier this year from cancer. Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army veteran, worked for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective. He served in the Army from 2007 – 2012 including a tour in Kandahar, Afghanistan from 2009 – 2010.

Sgt. Cosens’ wife is a teacher in the Manatee County School District.

MHS will collect donations at the game to help with future educational expenses for Lee’s daughters.

