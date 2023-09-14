Home destroyed in Parrish fire

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A home was destroyed after multiple units responded to a fire in Parrish Thursday morning.

The homeowner was outside of the home in the 3000 block of 97th Avenue when he saw smoke and immediately called 911. Unis were dispatched before 10 a.m.

Multiple units responded but the home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

