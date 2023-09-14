Advertise With Us
Fun in the Sun For One More Day

Rain Chances Spike Heading into the Weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday will remain relatively dry. It will be the last day with mostly sunny skies this week as moisture returns on Friday, helping to drive up the rain chances. Highs will be in the low 90s with a feels like temperature around 105 during peak heating. The few storms that do arrive will be east of I-75 and mostly within the inland counties.

Beach and boating conditions will be hot and humid with plenty of sunshine and mild water conditions. The gulf water temperatures should be in the upper 80s along the coast. Winds will be out of the north five to ten knots with one foot seas and a moderate chop.

In the tropics, a disturbance will likely turn into a tropical depression in a few days. Meanwhile Hurricane Lee is moving north and is expected to land as a tropical storm near Nova Scotia, east of Halifax, Canada, on Saturday evening.

First Alert Weather: Relatively dry, then weekend rain