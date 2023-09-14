Advertise With Us
Bishop Harbor Road to be closed for work on Moccasin Wallow project

Map of work
Map of work(Manatee County Public Works)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public works have announced closures for Bishop Harbor Road.

This work is to fully construct all improvements on the west side of US 41 for the new Moccasin Wallow Road ending configuration

Estimated duration is approximately 60 days.

Traffic will not be impacted on US 41, however for any traffic needing to head west on Bishop Harbor Rd, they will need to follow the provided detour.

In order to access the other side of Bishop Harbor Rd, the detour provided is via Bayshore Rd and 79th St E.

