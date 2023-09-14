Air Force One Pilot shares 9/11 experience

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who had a significant role in history shared his experience at a presentation at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Wednesday.

Colonel Mark W. Tillman is the man who flew former President George W. Bush to safety on 9/11. Tillman was the Air Force One Pilot and Commander for President Bush from 2001 through 2009.

Since that day 22 years ago, Tillman says he often reflects on the bravery of everyone involved in getting the President to safety.

“Every year the same thoughts come into mind...how the crew of Air Force One sprung into action and helped the President, they helped keep him safe, and then after that we did what we were supposed to do...that is we traveled around the country and the President talked and calmed the American people,” said Tillman.

There will be a special one-time encore video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.