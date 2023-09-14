Advertise With Us
37-year-old Suncoast boxer getting ready for fight in Orlando

Harold Wilen Sarasota Boxing Club Hall of Fame Trainer helping Boxers of all ages.
Harold Wilen Sarasota Boxing Club Hall of Fame Trainer helping Boxers of all ages.
By James Hill
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Brandon Hott is a 37-year-old boxer who works out with Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Harold Wilen at the Sarasota Boxing Club.

Hott tells ABC7 that he used to train in Virginia seven years ago. After moving to the Suncoast, he got back into the boxing game.

“I plan on winning but it will just feel good, and then it’s just back in here again and hopefully he said maybe another fight in October,” said Hott.

His trainer, Mr. Wilen describes the approach any fighter should have before entering any boxing match from undercard to the main event, saying, “To work hard and to be listening to the techniques that the coach speaks of each time and then they implement it when they’re in the ring.”

Hott will fight 45-year-old Jeff Develder in a three round boxing match sanctioned by USA Boxing.

