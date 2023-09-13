Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump, who is still the party’s de-facto leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
No one was injured.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola,...
Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola dies in plane crash
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Elon Musk makes comments to reporters after the Congressional artificial intelligence meeting....
Musk talks about AI meeting in Senate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ coach would be ‘shocked’ if Rodgers doesn’t play again after season-ending injury