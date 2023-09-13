Rain chances going up by the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next two days don’t expect to see much rain as the rain chances stay at fairly low at 20% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday. Those rain chances go up on Friday as a weak cold front settles in over N. Florida. There will be plenty of moisture squeezed into our area out ahead of this front on Friday along with a little piece of energy developing along the front to bring in a pretty good chance for some showers and scattered thunderstorms. The rain chance jumps up to 50% on Friday. Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices running near 100 each day.

This pattern will persist through Saturday and into Sunday with the rain chance staying at about 50% for mainly scattered storms along with some cloudiness at times. We will see high near 90 on Saturday and maybe a couple of degrees cooler on Sunday as some of the rain cooled air slips in.

Monday we will still see partly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for a few showers and scattered thunderstorms. The high on Monday around 88 degrees.

In the tropics we will continue to watch Lee moving through the SW Atlantic. It will begin to move more toward the north on Wednesday as it it heading toward Maine or Nova Scotia by late Saturday. Lee will be a large storm with far reaching impacts along its path. Tropical storm force winds extend some 160 mph out from the center and it is only expected to get bigger through the next 2 days. Although it won’t be a strong storm, maybe a category 1 as it makes landfall it will still cause lots of problems to the maritimes of Canada and the northern New England states over the weekend.

Elsewhere we are watching Margot moving through the open waters of the Atlantic as it slowly moves into the N. Central Atlantic impacting no land areas at this time.

System expected to develop into the 14th named storm of the season (WWSB)

There is another area of concern in the deep tropics over the south central Atlantic which is looking more like it will become the next named storm over the weekend as it moves to the WNW. The next name up is Nigel.

Everything is quiet for us right now but there is a long way to go until the end of this busy season.

