Pedestrian killed on South Access Road in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The man, who has not yet been positively identified, was walking on South Access Road, east of Treadway Road shortly after 8 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driven by a 46-year-old man from Port Charlotte.

The critically injured victim was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday morning, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.