Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Pedestrian killed on South Access Road in Englewood

An Englewood pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County,...
An Englewood pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.(Source: KNOE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The man, who has not yet been positively identified, was walking on South Access Road, east of Treadway Road shortly after 8 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driven by a 46-year-old man from Port Charlotte.

The critically injured victim was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday morning, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota
Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
No one was injured.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

Lido Beach Casino
Discovering the Lido Beach Casino on the Suncoast
Approaching front triggers storms
First Alert Weather: Relatively dry, then weekend rain
Manatee County no longer funding non-profits with a connection to abortion services
Crepuscular rays abundant Sunday morning along the Suncoast
Rain chances going up by the weekend