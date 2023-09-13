Mote hosts workshop to discuss deployment of mitigation tools for Florida red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida red tide mitigation scientists, engineers and government agencies gathered at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium for a workshop to discuss mitigation tools and technologies for the harmful algal bloom that affects many communities across the state – red tide.

Red tides are caused by higher-than-normal concentrations of Karenia brevis (microscopic algae native to the Gulf of Mexico), often discoloring the water in the ocean and coastal waters of southwest Florida. K. brevis produces toxins that can harm sea life, lead to massive fish kills and cause respiratory irritation in people.

Florida red tides can also have detrimental effects on shellfish, fishing and tourism industries.

This workshop is part of the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative, a partnership between Mote and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“The big takeaway from this workshop, hearing updates on current projects, regulations, patenting, and deployment technologies, is that the Initiative is producing real-world tools and technologies that have major potential in combating the effects of red tide,” said Kevin Claridge, Mote’s Vice President of Sponsored Research and Coastal Policy Programs.

At Mote’s Red Tide Institute, scientists have been working to establish mitigation solutions since its beginning in 2018 with the following mission: Reducing adverse impacts of Florida red tide on public health, coastal marine ecosystems and Florida’s economy via the rigorous testing and application of a “tool box” of science-based mitigation and control technologies and strategies.

