Manatee County no longer funding non-profits with a connection to abortion services

(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday stating that Manatee County tax dollars will no longer fund non-profit organizations with a connection to Planned Parenthood or abortion services.

“I’m not telling a woman she can or cannot have an abortion or what she wants to do with her body, that’s up to her,” said Commissioner Mike Rahn. “I don’t want county dollars supporting an organization that basically stands up to inhuman life to make money.”

The board passed the resolution in a 6-1 vote.

Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida President and Founder, Kaitlyn Danehy-Samitz said the push for the resolution comes from Commissioner James Satcher. In a previous meeting, Satcher said that he toured an organization that was too close with Planned Parenthood and it made him uncomfortable.

“It’s incredibly important, life-saving medical care that is provided. It should not put a target on the backs of non-profits that aim to aid communities, especially a community that needs help as much as Manatee County,” said Danehy-Samitz.

Stephanie Fraim, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, told ABC7 “Planned Parenthood will not be intimidated by these dangerous, dishonest policies. We will continue to offer our healthcare services to every resident of Manatee County no matter what.”

