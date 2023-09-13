Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manasota Key Road repairs continue

Manasota Key Road damaged by Hurricane Idalia
Manasota Key Road damaged by Hurricane Idalia(WWSB)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Idalia washed away a portion of Manasota Key Road.

“It’s been really challenging,” says Nicole, who lives three houses down from the part of the road that was destroyed. “We lost our primary roadway to the rest of Manasota Key.”

Nicole says she wishes more was being done, adding, “I’m actually surprised by how slow this process has been. During Ian, the county was out here and provided a lot of help. This time, the only thing they’ve done is push sand into everybody’s yards.”

Sarasota County told ABC7 in a statement, ”Repair work has not yet commenced. County staff are working with contracting resources to issue work authorizations to begin repairs as soon as possible.”

Commissioners also recently visited the site and were given past studies on the road for more background information. One of the studies is from after Hurricane Irma, which also damaged the road.

A consulting group named Atkins recommended a “No build” alternative in 2020. This meant not proposing any construction for the road at the time.

The report also stated a beach nourishment project from a few months prior had “provided some immediate relief to the area.”

ABC7 reached out to Atkins, but they did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Hit-and-run leaves one seriously injured
Bahia Vista Street and US 41.
Sarasota businesses speak out about the traffic conditions of the roads on US 41

Latest News

Charlie Bishop named Acting Manatee County Administrator
Charlie Bishop named new Manatee County Administrator
FPL Energy Savings Phone Bank
ABC7 and FPL host Energy Savings Phone Bank
Possession of a Firearm on School Property
Southeast High School student arrested for having a gun on school property
Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney’s Tommy Tyler
Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney’s Tommy Tyler