FWC reports record breaking numbers of Sea Turtle nests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is reporting a record-breaking year for Sea Turtle nesting.

Green turtles and loggerheads continue to build on a record-breaking year for nests, according to preliminary counts.

Preliminary statewide totals as of Aug.31st are as follows:

133,414 loggerheads nests (previous annual record was 122,707 in 2016)

74,308 green turtle nests (previous annual record was 53,102 in 2017)

1,748 leatherback nests

There are also ten confirmed Kemp’s ridleys nests.

Nesting season is effectively over for the year, but FWC says that green turtles will continue to nest to some extent in September. Researchers are collecting information to see how Hurricane Idalia affected nests but note that turtles naturally account for storms when they construct their nests.

