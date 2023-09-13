Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FWC reports record breaking numbers of Sea Turtle nests

Hours after the rest of its clutch hatched, a lone, baby loggerhead sea turtle popped from the...
Hours after the rest of its clutch hatched, a lone, baby loggerhead sea turtle popped from the sand to the surprise of beachgoers(Hal Scheurich)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is reporting a record-breaking year for Sea Turtle nesting.

Green turtles and loggerheads continue to build on a record-breaking year for nests, according to preliminary counts.

Preliminary statewide totals as of Aug.31st are as follows:

133,414 loggerheads nests (previous annual record was 122,707 in 2016)

74,308 green turtle nests (previous annual record was 53,102 in 2017)

1,748 leatherback nests

There are also ten confirmed Kemp’s ridleys nests.

Nesting season is effectively over for the year, but FWC says that green turtles will continue to nest to some extent in September. Researchers are collecting information to see how Hurricane Idalia affected nests but note that turtles naturally account for storms when they construct their nests.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota
Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
No one was injured.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: All lanes of S. Tamiami Trail reopened following a gas leak
Lido Beach Casino
Discovering the Lido Beach Casino on the Suncoast
An Englewood pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Charlotte County,...
Pedestrian killed on South Access Road in Englewood
Approaching front triggers storms
First Alert Weather: Relatively dry, then weekend rain