Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather; Relatively dry for several days then weekend rain

Approaching front triggers storms
Approaching front triggers storms(wwsb john scali)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers will focus in inland areas for several days and be few and far between at that. A wind shift today will keep drier air in place till the end of the workweek. For the next two days our rain chances will hold at 20% to 30% with storms forming early near the coast and then, by mid-afternoon, moving into areas east of the interstate. Temperatures will be warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures in the 103 to 105 range.

By the end of the work week moisture will start to increase as a frontal boundary advances into north central Florida. On the front, a low-pressure area will develop, and rain chances will increase dramatically starting Friday. The higher chances for rain will linger into the weekend.

By mid-week next week the front will finally push through and winds will again shift to the northwest. With this shift in winds will come some much drier air. Rain chances will drop by the end of next work week and humidity may lower a bit.

At the present time the tropics are being kind to the Suncoast. Lee will start to weaken as it moves toward Main or Nova Scotia by this weekend, and other storms being tracked will stay far away from the United States.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota
Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
No one was injured.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

Crepuscular rays abundant Sunday morning along the Suncoast
Rain chances going up by the weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 9/12/2023
A hot day for the Suncoast with "feels like" temperatures near 103.
First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot today with below-average rain chances
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX