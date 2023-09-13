First Alert Weather; Relatively dry for several days then weekend rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers will focus in inland areas for several days and be few and far between at that. A wind shift today will keep drier air in place till the end of the workweek. For the next two days our rain chances will hold at 20% to 30% with storms forming early near the coast and then, by mid-afternoon, moving into areas east of the interstate. Temperatures will be warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures in the 103 to 105 range.

By the end of the work week moisture will start to increase as a frontal boundary advances into north central Florida. On the front, a low-pressure area will develop, and rain chances will increase dramatically starting Friday. The higher chances for rain will linger into the weekend.

By mid-week next week the front will finally push through and winds will again shift to the northwest. With this shift in winds will come some much drier air. Rain chances will drop by the end of next work week and humidity may lower a bit.

At the present time the tropics are being kind to the Suncoast. Lee will start to weaken as it moves toward Main or Nova Scotia by this weekend, and other storms being tracked will stay far away from the United States.

