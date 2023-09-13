Advertise With Us
Discovering the Lido Beach Casino on the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From Day 1, I wondered what Vegas-style games were played at the Lido Beach Casino. I was in for a big surprise when I found out.

It was THE place to be in the 1940s and 1950s. What happened to this premier spot of Sarasotas beaches?

Today’s bonus Discovering the Suncoast episode - What’s different and special about the sand at our various beaches?:

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2022/04/27/discovering-suncoast-the-sands-suncoast/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

