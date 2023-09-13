Charlie Bishop named new Manatee County Administrator

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a 6-1 vote, Charlie Bishop was appointed on Tuesday as the new Manatee County Administrator.

“Thank you, and I am up for the challenge,” said Bishop, addressing the Board and thanking County colleagues who have worked with him. “We have a great team.”

Bishop had been the acting Administrator for Manatee County since August 2023 after serving as a Deputy County Administrator for two years.

He started with Manatee County as a Project Manager in 2001 and has been the Facilities Services Manager, Infrastructure Division Manager, Construction Services Division Manager and for almost 12 years, the Director of Property Management.

