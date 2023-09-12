Advertise With Us
Staying hot with a few P.M. storms

Tropics remain busy
Lee will be a large storm but a weaker on by the weekend.
Lee will be a large storm but a weaker on by the weekend.(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some additional moisture on Tuesday will bring a slightly better chance for some scattered storms. Most of the action will be in the afternoon and inland. Highs will be in the low 90s which is typical for this time of year. We will see heat indices in the range from 100-104 degrees during the early afternoon. The rain chance is at 40%.

Wednesday there will be plenty of sunshine with only a 30% chance for a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s.

Thursday look for a slight chance for a few late day storms and highs in the low 90s.

Friday and Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and a better chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. The rain chance goes up to 50% for both days. Highs will be near 90 each day.

Sunday some slightly drier air slips in and rain chance goes down to 30% with mostly sunny skies expected.

In the tropics hurricane Lee is looking a lot healthier this evening and should stay as a major category 3 hurricane on Tuesday if not a little stronger. It is forecast to start its move to the north Wednesday. Right now it appears that the core or eyewall will stay just to the west of Bermuda It is getting to be a bigger storm. The NE needs to keep a close watch on this storm as models have been trending west lately. Could make landfall anywhere from Cape Cod, to Nova Scotia over the weekend. It wouldn’t be a major storm however storms at this latitude move very fast and can cause big problems well away from the center. It will generate huge waves along the east coast where dangerous rip currents will exist later this week.

Elsewhere Margot become the 5th hurricane of this active hurricane season. It is expected to move north into the north central Atlantic and stay there for the next 5 days.

System just off of Africa likely to become Nigel
System just off of Africa likely to become Nigel(WWSB)

We are also watching 2 areas of concern in the far eastern Atlantic. One just coming off the coast of Africa has a really good chance of becoming the next named storm which is Nigel. There will be plenty of time to watch this one as it moves WNW through the central Atlantic.

