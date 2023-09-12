Advertise With Us
Southeast High School student arrested for having a gun on school property

Possession of a Firearm on School Property
Possession of a Firearm on School Property
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a student at Southeast High School for having a handgun at school.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a school administrator walked into a boy’s restroom and saw a student showing a gun to three other students. The 14-year-old student tried to hide the firearm by placing it inside his backpack. The administrator was able to take the backpack away and escort the student to the School Resource Officer.

The SRO took custody of the student and found a 9 mm handgun and four live rounds inside the backpack. The deputy searched the three other students involved and did not find additional weapons.

No threats were made about a shooting or violence to anyone at the school. Deputies are still investigating where the student got the gun and why he had it on school property.

The 14-year-old is charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

