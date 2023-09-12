Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was arrested and has been convicted of video voyeurism.

Kirk Groome, 58, Sarasota, was arrested by Sarasota Police in December 2022. Investigators uncovered evidence in their investigation of the initial incident that there had been at least one other incident of video voyeurism.

Video evidence shows Groome using his cell phone to record underneath the dress of the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Groome worked as an IT Specialist at a company he owned in Sarasota. The victim was one of his employees, police say. The name of the company is redacted in the official reports.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Groome entered a plea of no contest and was convicted on two counts of video voyeurism.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.