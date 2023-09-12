Mosquito Control officials say mosquito-borne illness advisory lifted, but urge caution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Mosquito Control Association held a virtual meeting to discuss mosquito-borne illnesses, following concerns that Hurricane Idalia could make for prime breeding grounds for the insect.

The meeting started with good news from Suncoast Mosquito Control officials.

In May, a Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory was issued following multiple cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

Wade Brennan of the Sarasota County Mosquito Control District announced that the advisory had been lifted.

“So this week, we received word that the Mosquito Advisory Alert for Malaria in Sarasota and Manatee counties has been lifted. So that’s great news.” Brennan explained.

That Malaria cases were tracked to an area of undeveloped land at the Sarasota and Manatee county border. The two districts worked together to track down the area where the species of anopheles mosquito were laying eggs.

Chris Lesser of Manatee County confirmed that several of the cases of malaria were in homeless individuals who were traveling between the two counties so they were able to pinpoint a specific area.

Lesser said the counties were able to find the area, near DeSoto Acres and Kensington Park, “The malaria area of concern was shared with Manatee and Sarasota. They share a common border.”

Drought made the treatment area rather small but hard to reach. The counties used a combination of larvicide and adulticides to eliminate the population.

Just because the advisory has been lifted, caution is still urged as mosquitoes can carry other types of dangerous illnesses and rainy events, such as hurricanes, can help the insects thrive.

