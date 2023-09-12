Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

No one was injured.
No one was injured.(James Hill)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Bradenton movie theater.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 16-year-old boy for firing gun shots outside AMC Bradenton 20 Movie theater last month.

The incident occurred on Aug. 27. Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the theater and heard rumors of gun shots having been fired inside the theater. They quickly determined that gunfire occurred in the parking lot and informed movie goers that reports of an active shooter situation were unfounded.

No one was injured.

The suspect turned himself to deputies and was charged with Unlicensed Carry of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota
Bahia Vista Street and US 41.
Sarasota businesses speak out about the traffic conditions of the roads on US 41
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Hit-and-run leaves one seriously injured

Latest News

Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
Lee could be getting stronger soon
11 AM Hurricane Lee update
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Commissioner Kruse out as Chairman of Port Authority
A hot day for the Suncoast with "feels like" temperatures near 103.
First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot today with below-average rain chances