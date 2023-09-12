Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Bradenton movie theater.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 16-year-old boy for firing gun shots outside AMC Bradenton 20 Movie theater last month.

The incident occurred on Aug. 27. Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the theater and heard rumors of gun shots having been fired inside the theater. They quickly determined that gunfire occurred in the parking lot and informed movie goers that reports of an active shooter situation were unfounded.

No one was injured.

The suspect turned himself to deputies and was charged with Unlicensed Carry of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place.

