Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FEMA funding hurricane relief for Sarasota and Manatee counties

From Sarasota County.
From Sarasota County.(Sarasota County)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has announced a new hurricane relief program for those impacted by Idalia in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

If you are a homeowner, renter, or small business owner, you can apply for grants and loans from FEMA. Applicants must prove their property was damaged by the storm to receive funding. To apply, you can call 6-2-1 FEMA, download the FEMA app, or visit DisasterAssistance.Gov. You will need to show proof of identification, proof of ownership, or a copy of your lease if you are a renter, and other supporting documents like utility bills that attach your name to the property address.

The good news is that if you apply and are approved, you can receive the funds fast.

“We have seen it happen as quickly as somebody applies on Monday and by Thursday the money is in their account,” explained FEMA Representative, Troy York.

Many businesses in St Armands circle are still recovering from the impact of Idalia. FEMA hopes the funding will help get people back on their feet.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota
Bahia Vista Street and US 41.
Sarasota businesses speak out about the traffic conditions of the roads on US 41
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Hit-and-run leaves one seriously injured

Latest News

Kirk Groome
Sarasota IT specialist convicted of video voyeurism
No one was injured.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
Lee could be getting stronger soon
11 AM Hurricane Lee update
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Commissioner Kruse out as Chairman of Port Authority