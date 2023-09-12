FEMA funding hurricane relief for Sarasota and Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has announced a new hurricane relief program for those impacted by Idalia in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

If you are a homeowner, renter, or small business owner, you can apply for grants and loans from FEMA. Applicants must prove their property was damaged by the storm to receive funding. To apply, you can call 6-2-1 FEMA, download the FEMA app, or visit DisasterAssistance.Gov. You will need to show proof of identification, proof of ownership, or a copy of your lease if you are a renter, and other supporting documents like utility bills that attach your name to the property address.

The good news is that if you apply and are approved, you can receive the funds fast.

“We have seen it happen as quickly as somebody applies on Monday and by Thursday the money is in their account,” explained FEMA Representative, Troy York.

Many businesses in St Armands circle are still recovering from the impact of Idalia. FEMA hopes the funding will help get people back on their feet.

