Commissioner Kruse out as Chairman of Port Authority

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following an oil spill in SeaPort Manatee that has been the subject of an intense cleanup involving the United States Coast Guard, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse is out as chair.

The discussion was brought up during the board meeting of the Manatee County Commission Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard station in St. Petersburg received a National Response Center report of a crude oil spill on Sept. 1 , officials said.

Emergency crews have since removed 4,500 gallons of an oil-water mixture from the spill on Friday, 3,000 gallons on Saturday, 7,200 gallons on Sunday and 4,400 more gallons on Monday. The spill is now almost completely cleaned up and the focus of the investigation by the Port and the United States Coast Guard is the source of the spill.

Investigators are sending oil samples to be type-tested to assist in the investigation into the source and responsible party.

Commissioner Jason Bearden made a motion to have Kruse stepdown as chairman from the seaport, stating that Kruse was unavailable during the oil spill. After a board vote, Commissioner James Satcher is now the new chairman for the SeaPort Manatee.

They serve 4 years terms and the governing board receives a salary. All Manatee Commissioners serve on the body for the SeaPort Manatee

