Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney’s Tommy Tyler
By Xavier McKnight and ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passion is something that can be developed at a young age. When it comes to golf and helping others, that’s what Tommy Tyler has had since he was a young boy.

He’s now grown into a young man, preparing for the next phase of his life.

“It’s going to mean a lot, definitely some memories looking back at it,” Tyler said. “Have the best time you can and make the most of it right now.”

Golf is also a bond that Tyler shares with one of his best friends, Nicolas Bencomo, also known as Nico.

“We’ve grown really close together,” Bencomo said. “We’ve been playing together for pretty much all of our lives and I’ve pretty much looked up to Tommy. So, I’m happy that he’s our senior.”

Tyler and Bencomo have known each since they were seven years old, and for Bencomo, it’s going to be different not playing with with him next year especially with the positivity he brings.

“He’s pretty optimistic,” Bencomo said. “He always looks at something with a positive outlook on things. I think that’s something I can learn from Tommy.”

As for Tyler, he knows that he’s leaving this program in good hands after he moves on.

“Always have adversity and always persevere,” Tyler said. “Never give up. There’s going to be tough days. There’s going to be good days. You always have to fight through it and golf’s a hard sport. You’re always by yourself and you just have fight through the difficulties. We always try to compete with each other. I think I’m going to miss most of the team atmosphere and just being with the team.”

As far as his performance this year, Tyler was apart of the winning team over the weekend at a match play tournament at the Founder’s Golf Club in Sarasota. He also finished in first place on Monday at the Jenkins Invitational in Eaglebrooke.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

