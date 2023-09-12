Advertise With Us
11 AM Hurricane Lee update

Lee could be getting stronger soon
Lee could be getting stronger soon
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -At 11:00 AM Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 65.9 West. Lee has a slow west-northwest movement at near 6 mph. A slow west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next 48 hours and then a turn toward the north is expected.

Lee appears to be undergoing a restructuring of the eyewall. No significant change in strength is expected in the near term.

Lee is expected to the west of Bermuda in a few days, but close enough to produce high waves action and gusty winds. Data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts.

Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days. Lee is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

The current forecast is forecast to get near the northeast United States or the Canadian Maritimes.

