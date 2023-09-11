Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota businesses speak out about the traffic conditions of the roads on US 41

Bahia Vista Street and US 41.
Bahia Vista Street and US 41.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses by the intersection of US 41 and Bahia Vista Street described that stretch of road as scary. Manager of Woof Gang, Margie Stevens, said accidents are common.

“I see at least a wreck every week and a half to two weeks. Whether it’s people jumping the median, crashing into on-coming traffic or vice versa. People are constantly getting hurt there,” said Stevens.

Stevens said she is very familiar with the roads in Sarasota because of commuting from Fort Myers every day for work.

“Sometimes on 41, I’m seeing little sports cars going 80 to 90 miles per hour when there is a little bit of clear road. I never really saw hardly any patrol officers which is why I thought the traffic was really bad on 41. I see them on Cattleman, I see them on Bahia Vista every now and then,” said Stevens.

Sarasota Police Department is conducting a High Visibility Enforcement to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety across the city.

According to a press release, SPD will focus on five key roadways in the city including the stretch of road at Bahia Vista. They plan to educate everyone using the roads including drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Elizabeth Jeffrey, an employee at Scuba Quest, said the problem on the Bahia Vista stretch of US 41, comes predominantly from those driving cars.

“There are some people that are going 30 out there and then people pulling up behind them going 90. So, that’s where a lot of the issues are,” said Jeffrey.

SPD will continue the HVE until May 2024 and Stevens is hopeful it will help keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Ashley Petrone is the owner of The Fox Mercantile in Cortez that finally reopened its doors...
Cortez owner restoring two properties and then bracing for a storm
Lee
Hurricane Lee fluctuating in strength for the Weekend
graphic
Back to dry weather on the Suncoast

Latest News

Manatee HS Head Football Coach Jacquez Green and the Hurricanes workout on a brand-new turf...
Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
Color is central to controversial books topping this club's reading list
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
Judge forces course correction to Florida's congressional districts map
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - September 9, 2023