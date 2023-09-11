Sarasota businesses speak out about the traffic conditions of the roads on US 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses by the intersection of US 41 and Bahia Vista Street described that stretch of road as scary. Manager of Woof Gang, Margie Stevens, said accidents are common.

“I see at least a wreck every week and a half to two weeks. Whether it’s people jumping the median, crashing into on-coming traffic or vice versa. People are constantly getting hurt there,” said Stevens.

Stevens said she is very familiar with the roads in Sarasota because of commuting from Fort Myers every day for work.

“Sometimes on 41, I’m seeing little sports cars going 80 to 90 miles per hour when there is a little bit of clear road. I never really saw hardly any patrol officers which is why I thought the traffic was really bad on 41. I see them on Cattleman, I see them on Bahia Vista every now and then,” said Stevens.

Sarasota Police Department is conducting a High Visibility Enforcement to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety across the city.

According to a press release, SPD will focus on five key roadways in the city including the stretch of road at Bahia Vista. They plan to educate everyone using the roads including drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Elizabeth Jeffrey, an employee at Scuba Quest, said the problem on the Bahia Vista stretch of US 41, comes predominantly from those driving cars.

“There are some people that are going 30 out there and then people pulling up behind them going 90. So, that’s where a lot of the issues are,” said Jeffrey.

SPD will continue the HVE until May 2024 and Stevens is hopeful it will help keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.