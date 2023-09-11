Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Post-Idalia assistance available for individuals, small businesses

FEMA is offering support to NCFL residents affected by Hurricane Idalia, with more disaster...
FEMA is offering support to NCFL residents affected by Hurricane Idalia, with more disaster recovery centers opening soon.(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee and Sarasota Counties have been approved for Individual Assistance and Small Business Assistance through FEMA following Hurricane Idalia.

Individuals and households in affected areas may apply for financial and direct services.

For more information on disaster assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
Lee
Hurricane Lee getting stronger Monday, then much weaker by landfall
graphic
One more dry day on the Suncoast, and Hurricane Lee gets ready to push north in the Atlantic

Latest News

Aliya Freeman is missing
Palmetto Police looking for missing juvenile
Lee is a major storm
11AM Hurricane Lee update
Moisture will increase this weekend
First Alert Weather: Slightly drier air in place for the first half of the week
Lee a stronger storm
Hurricane Lee is a major hurricane and forecast as of 5AM Monday