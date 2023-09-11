Post-Idalia assistance available for individuals, small businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee and Sarasota Counties have been approved for Individual Assistance and Small Business Assistance through FEMA following Hurricane Idalia.

Individuals and households in affected areas may apply for financial and direct services.

For more information on disaster assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

