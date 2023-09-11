Advertise With Us
Police investigate armed robbery in Sarasota

Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street,...
Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street, Sarasota, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of 36th Street, Sarasota, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023.

At least one shot was fired, but no one was struck or injured.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they have information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

