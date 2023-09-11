Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge opens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After years of planning by Sarasota County, a pedestrian bridge now connecting Phillippi Creek Levee Trail to county property at the end of Graber Avenue is open to the public.

Officials held the ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. Some locals in the area love the new bridge because it provides fun family time, new ways to exercise and connectivity to other areas.

The bridge cost over $1.8 million dollars and one resident explained how he felt about the price.

“We have quite a tax base here in my opinion,” said George Axiotis, who lives just over a mile from the bridge. “It’s a long-term investment in the community. So, I think it’s a good thing.”

Most locals we spoke with echoed the same feelings. Some also noted that there is a large amount of Amish people living in the community, and the bridge will assist those residents in getting to church and meeting with their community members.

The entire trail extends over Phillippi Creek and is near a mile long. The bridge itself is eight-feet wide and made of steel.

