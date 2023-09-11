Palmetto Police looking for missing juvenile

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Palmetto are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Aliya Freeman was last seen at Palmetto High School on the morning of Sept 6.

Aliya is 5-feet-7-inches tall, has brown eyes, and long braided hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and purple and silver crocs.

Investigators believe that Aliya left school on her own and is not in immediate danger. She may be staying with friends or extended family in Bradenton. Persons with information about Aliyah or her wear-abouts are urged to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000.

