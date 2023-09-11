Mote Marine opens new crab hatchery facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has opened its first fully operational Caribbean king crab hatchery in an effort to save Florida’s coral reefs.

The new 6,000 square-foot hatchery facility, named Mote’s Florida Coral Reef Restoration Crab Hatchery Research Center, is home to more than 100 Caribbean king crabs that will serve as the initial broodstock at Mote’s Aquaculture Research Park.

The operational strategy for the facility is to gradually increase this to 300 to 400 adult broodstock and, eventually, produce an estimated 250,000 juvenile crabs every year. Once the baby crabs reach a releasable size (three to five months after hatching) they will be screened by a veterinarian before being transported to Summerland Key for release onto restoration sites along Florida’s Coral Reef.

“With this new facility, we will continually manage aquaculture systems that support mass production and survival of crabs to support large-scale coral reef restoration,” said Dr. Jason Spadaro, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Mote’s Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration.

This Caribbean king crab clutch is part of the ongoing M:IR initiative led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in partnership with Mote and other organizations.

The facility was funded in part by an award from the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

