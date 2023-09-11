Manatee High School football coached by a national champion and former NFL Buccaneer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee High School Hurricanes are currently undefeated working with a three-game winning streak.

Coach Jacquez Green was an All-American at the University of Florida.

He helped the Gators win reach the 1995 National Championship game and win a national championship in 1996.

In the pro game, Green was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft with the thirty-fourth pick overall.

Coach Green is also a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Green explained that he enjoys coaching young high school players football fundamentals, and how to compete in life.

He said that playing for the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a dream come true.

”It was a special time, I enjoyed playing football for the Bucs at that time. My first opening day we had just opened Raymond James Stadium. As a matter of fact, my first rookie game was the first time we played in that stadium,” said Green.

Coach Green and his Manatee Hurricanes return to action Friday, September 15th, on the road at Braden River High School.

The ABC7 Sports Desk will have highlights of the game on ABC7 Friday Night Game night.

