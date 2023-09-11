Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old ‘deliberately ran over’ 17-year-old

Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 19-year-old Josh Oviedo ran over a 17-year-old boy with his car on Saturday night after an argument, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Warren, the public information officer for MCSO, said the two teens knew each other and had been fighting for a while. Warren said they agreed to meet in the residential neighborhood on 4th Ave Dr E, despite neither of them living there. He said things then took a turn after one last argument when Oviedo started his car.

“Turned his car around, drove directly at our suspect who was standing just on the edge of the road. We have evidence that clearly indicates that the driver had every ability to swerve his vehicle out of the way and he chose not to. It’s just in no way justifiable,” said Warren.

Warren said many times kids get wrapped up in emotion and unfortunately turn to violence.

“There is always an opportunity to for them to just walk away and in this case drive away, avoid it getting to the point of it being violent and it involves the use of a deadly weapon. That’s what this vehicle was. He could have just drove away,” said Warren.

Oviedo is charged with first degree murder.

