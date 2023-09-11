Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Linda Carson remembers September 11, 2001

WWSB Suncoast View - Weekdays at 9am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 anchor Linda Carson has had a front row seat for a lot of historic events. But it was here in Sarasota that Linda was an eyewitness to an event that changed our nation’s history.

Tuesday, September 11, 2001 was the day that Linda was sent to cover an appearance by then President George W. Bush at Emma E. Booker Elementary in Sarasota.

A student was reading to Bush when his Chief of Staff whispered in his ear. The reporters and media in the room had been asked to give their mobile phones to Secret Service and relied on a pool camera in the room. Those who were not in the classroom were assigned to the school’s media center.

“I thought the Chief of Staff was just telling him that he needed to move along,” Linda recalls.

It was ABC News reporter Ann Compton who had managed to keep one phone in the room with her and as Bush lauded the students as good readers, it was Ann who asked if the President was aware of the reports a second plane had hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

As Linda recalls, he maintained calm and added “We’re going to talk about that right now.”

Bush was briefed in a room and as he walked into the media center, a cheer came up from the crowd but the mood changed as the President addressed the nation. Linda recalls reaching out the the media standing next to her and holding hands.

“He made me feel so strong.” she recalls.

Then the president quickly left for Air Force One as the scale of the terrorist attacks became more evident. Everyone was in shock, but as Linda remembers it, she said Bush was exactly who he needed to be in that moment.

“I have never felt so proud , instead of being afraid when he said that, I grabbed the hands of the people on either side of me. I have no idea who they were. We were just standing together.” Carson remembers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
Lee
Hurricane Lee getting stronger Monday, then much weaker by landfall
graphic
One more dry day on the Suncoast, and Hurricane Lee gets ready to push north in the Atlantic

Latest News

FEMA is offering support to NCFL residents affected by Hurricane Idalia, with more disaster...
Post-Idalia assistance available for individuals, small businesses
Aliya Freeman is missing
Palmetto Police looking for missing juvenile
Lee is a major storm
11AM Hurricane Lee update
Moisture will increase this weekend
First Alert Weather: Slightly drier air in place for the first half of the week