Linda Carson remembers September 11, 2001

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 anchor Linda Carson has had a front row seat for a lot of historic events. But it was here in Sarasota that Linda was an eyewitness to an event that changed our nation’s history.

Tuesday, September 11, 2001 was the day that Linda was sent to cover an appearance by then President George W. Bush at Emma E. Booker Elementary in Sarasota.

A student was reading to Bush when his Chief of Staff whispered in his ear. The reporters and media in the room had been asked to give their mobile phones to Secret Service and relied on a pool camera in the room. Those who were not in the classroom were assigned to the school’s media center.

“I thought the Chief of Staff was just telling him that he needed to move along,” Linda recalls.

It was ABC News reporter Ann Compton who had managed to keep one phone in the room with her and as Bush lauded the students as good readers, it was Ann who asked if the President was aware of the reports a second plane had hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

As Linda recalls, he maintained calm and added “We’re going to talk about that right now.”

Bush was briefed in a room and as he walked into the media center, a cheer came up from the crowd but the mood changed as the President addressed the nation. Linda recalls reaching out the the media standing next to her and holding hands.

“He made me feel so strong.” she recalls.

Then the president quickly left for Air Force One as the scale of the terrorist attacks became more evident. Everyone was in shock, but as Linda remembers it, she said Bush was exactly who he needed to be in that moment.

“I have never felt so proud , instead of being afraid when he said that, I grabbed the hands of the people on either side of me. I have no idea who they were. We were just standing together.” Carson remembers.

