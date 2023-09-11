Hurricane Lee is a major hurricane and forecast as of 5AM Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the last 18 hours a great deal of data has come in on Lee. All indications are the storm will continue to strengthen to, possibly, a category 4 storm for the second time in its history. Currently,

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by gradual weakening. As it moves north it will move over waters that have already cooled from Franklin and Idalia moving across the Atlantic.

Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along much of the U.S. East Coast later today and worsen through this week.

