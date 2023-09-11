Advertise With Us
Hit and run leaves one seriously injured

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a Mustang collided with a pedestrian on US-41 early this morning before fleeing the scene. Emergency responders transported the seriously injured 58-year-old pedestrian to a local hospital.

The Mustang may have windshield damage and be missing a driver’s side mirror.

Anybody with information should call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

