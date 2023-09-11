Hit and run leaves one seriously injured
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a Mustang collided with a pedestrian on US-41 early this morning before fleeing the scene. Emergency responders transported the seriously injured 58-year-old pedestrian to a local hospital.
The Mustang may have windshield damage and be missing a driver’s side mirror.
Anybody with information should call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.
