Hit and run leaves one seriously injured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a Mustang collided with a pedestrian on US-41 early this morning before fleeing the scene. Emergency responders transported the seriously injured 58-year-old pedestrian to a local hospital.

The Mustang may have windshield damage and be missing a driver’s side mirror.

Anybody with information should call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.