Grandparents' Day at the Sarasota Children's Garden.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At the Sarasota Children’s Garden, visitors celebrated Grandparents’ Day in a whimsical garden setting.

Families enjoyed the garden together and got the chance to craft “love bug” cards for their special grandparents in their life.

The garden manager shared why she is excited to help families celebrate this special day.

“We love celebrating Grandparents’ Day at the garden. We encourage our grandparents who sometimes kind of miss out with our grandkids out in nature. Studies show there is so much computer time, like 8 hours, for kids per day, so it’s just allows interactive play out in nature with your grandkids... just to bond that special bond that they have,” said Robin Fulk, director of the Sarasota Children’s Garden.

The Children’s Garden is a non-profit organization that has a mission to connect kids with nature.

