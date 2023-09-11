Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Grandparents’ Day at the Sarasota Children’s Garden

Grandparents' Day at the Sarasota Children's Garden.
Grandparents' Day at the Sarasota Children's Garden.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At the Sarasota Children’s Garden, visitors celebrated Grandparents’ Day in a whimsical garden setting.

Families enjoyed the garden together and got the chance to craft “love bug” cards for their special grandparents in their life.

The garden manager shared why she is excited to help families celebrate this special day.

“We love celebrating Grandparents’ Day at the garden. We encourage our grandparents who sometimes kind of miss out with our grandkids out in nature. Studies show there is so much computer time, like 8 hours, for kids per day, so it’s just allows interactive play out in nature with your grandkids... just to bond that special bond that they have,” said Robin Fulk, director of the Sarasota Children’s Garden.

The Children’s Garden is a non-profit organization that has a mission to connect kids with nature.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Ashley Petrone is the owner of The Fox Mercantile in Cortez that finally reopened its doors...
Cortez owner restoring two properties and then bracing for a storm
Lee
Hurricane Lee fluctuating in strength for the Weekend
graphic
Back to dry weather on the Suncoast

Latest News

Historical civil war event in Manatee County.
“The Battle for Freedom” event highlights the U.S. Colored Troops role in Florida’s history
3 fire departments respond to a warehouse fire.
Nokomis warehouse fire prompts quick response from three fire departments
Gumbo Limbo
Discovering the Weirdest Tree of the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
Discovering the Gumbo Limbo Tree of the Suncoast