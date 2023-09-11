First Alert Weather: Slightly drier air in place for the first half of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next few days, our weather will be typical of early September, but with slightly drier air in place.

Our daytime highs will run about average, but the rain chances will struggle to hit 30% today and may be lower by midweek. High pressure will continue to build across the area and keep our winds out of the east.

The position of the center of the high will direct our winds out of the northeast tomorrow and bring in some even drier air.

As the week progresses, Hurricane Lee will become a factor as it drifts away from us on a path that will take it north.

High pressure will then be allowed to lift a bit north as well and a trough of low pressure from the west will advance into the Deep South. This will pool moisture over the Suncoast and our weekend rain chances will go up.

