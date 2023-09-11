Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Slightly drier air in place for the first half of the week

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next few days, our weather will be typical of early September, but with slightly drier air in place.

Our daytime highs will run about average, but the rain chances will struggle to hit 30% today and may be lower by midweek. High pressure will continue to build across the area and keep our winds out of the east.

The position of the center of the high will direct our winds out of the northeast tomorrow and bring in some even drier air.

As the week progresses, Hurricane Lee will become a factor as it drifts away from us on a path that will take it north.

High pressure will then be allowed to lift a bit north as well and a trough of low pressure from the west will advance into the Deep South. This will pool moisture over the Suncoast and our weekend rain chances will go up.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
graphic
One more dry day on the Suncoast, and Hurricane Lee gets ready to push north in the Atlantic
Lee
Hurricane Lee getting stronger Monday, then much weaker by landfall

Latest News

Lee a stronger storm
Hurricane Lee is a major hurricane and forecast as of 5AM Monday
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 10, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - September 10, 2023
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - September 10, 2023