Crisis cleanup hotline open post-Idalia
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you need assistance with damages from Idalia, contact Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954.
They will connect you with volunteers who may be able to assist with cutting fallen trees, drywall, flooring & appliance removal, tarping roofs and mold mitigation.
All services are free, but not guaranteed.
The hotline will remain open until Sept. 15, 2023.
