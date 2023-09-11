Crisis cleanup hotline open post-Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you need assistance with damages from Idalia, contact Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954.

They will connect you with volunteers who may be able to assist with cutting fallen trees, drywall, flooring & appliance removal, tarping roofs and mold mitigation.

All services are free, but not guaranteed.

The hotline will remain open until Sept. 15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.