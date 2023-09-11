Advertise With Us
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’

A Fox Valley man estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber. And at the age of 91, he just opened a new shop. (Source: WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – They say do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.

That must be true for one Wisconsin man, because even at 91 years old, he’s still at it.

Not only is Bob Rohloff still cutting hair, but after working for more than a decade at someone else’s barber shop, he’s once again opening his own shop. He’s calling it Bob’s Old Fashioned Barber Shop in Hortonville.

Rohloff followed in his father’s footsteps and started cutting hair in 1948 when he was still in high school.

After a lifetime of working and owning various shops, he said he tried to retire when he and his wife lived in Arizona, but retirement didn’t last long.

“If I ever get the chance, because I’ve always had my own shop, the right combination comes along, I will start a shop … I didn’t tell my family or nothing because I knew they wouldn’t agree,” he said.

What he loves most is interacting with customers. Plus, Rohloff says he doesn’t have any arthritis, so why not continue working?

As of now, he’s not putting any timeline on how long he’s going to keep doing it – but he estimates he has given 100,000 haircuts in his lifetime.

