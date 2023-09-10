Sarasota County to improve emergency water pump removal systems

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials said it could take up to three months to replace damaged electrical panels used to operate ten emergency water pump systems in and around St. Armands.

Sarasota County Engineer Spencer Anderson said the high storm surge from Hurricane Idalia knocked the system off-line. He said the original design may be the problem.

“There was demand to make the system low profile, so that’s what we did that, and mounted the electrical control panels close to the ground, and found out that was not a good idea,” said Anderson.

He added that there are long-term plans to install new control panels higher off the ground, and update the original system completed in 2006.

Jeffrey Schrader, who co-owns “The Ancient Olive” store at St. Armands, said while those improvements are welcome, his business will be closed at least another week to repair flood damage left behind by Idalia when the pump systems failed.

“We’re replacing things like the flooring and the walls so that when it happens again, we’ll never have to do this part again,” said Schrader.

He said while much of the sealed food products he sells were not damaged, much of the store’s furniture and cash registers and computer systems were a total loss.

While he had insurance, including flood coverage, Idalia’s lasting impact is far from over.

"How are we going to get some help from this? I mean, we're taking the lead to make sure that we're made whole again, at great expense. We're replacing things like the flooring, and walls so that when it happens again, we'll never have to do this part again," said Schrader.

