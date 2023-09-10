Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

One more dry day, and Hurricane Lee gets ready to push north in the Atlantic

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Other than an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon Sunday, most of us stay dry. Dew points will ease into the mid-70s for a little more humid feel. A weak disturbance moves over the Suncoast Monday which will produce more widespread showers, then dry weather returns until Friday. By Friday a weak cold front could move into central Florida and enhance our rain chances again.

Hurricane Lee continues to dominate the weather in the Atlantic. Lee is reorganizing, weakening slightly and becoming a larger storm. It is likely to strengthen Monday, but could drop in intensity next week as it moves over Atlantic waters that have cooled from previous storms, Franklin and Idalia. As Lee turns north next week, it is still uncertain how much it will affect the northeastern United States and Canada.

Lee
Lee(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
Lee
Hurricane Lee fluctuating in strength for the Weekend
graphic
Back to dry weather on the Suncoast
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
Risk Protection Order extended for 12-year-old who allegedly threatened teachers

Latest News

Lee
Hurricane Lee weakens overnight, getting stronger Monday
St. Armands The Ancient Olive.
Sarasota County to improve emergency water pump removal systems
WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Gone Fishin' - September 7, 2023