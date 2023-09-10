One more dry day, and Hurricane Lee gets ready to push north in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Other than an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon Sunday, most of us stay dry. Dew points will ease into the mid-70s for a little more humid feel. A weak disturbance moves over the Suncoast Monday which will produce more widespread showers, then dry weather returns until Friday. By Friday a weak cold front could move into central Florida and enhance our rain chances again.

Hurricane Lee continues to dominate the weather in the Atlantic. Lee is reorganizing, weakening slightly and becoming a larger storm. It is likely to strengthen Monday, but could drop in intensity next week as it moves over Atlantic waters that have cooled from previous storms, Franklin and Idalia. As Lee turns north next week, it is still uncertain how much it will affect the northeastern United States and Canada.

